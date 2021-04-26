These stars, including Irrfan Khan, were remembered in Oscars 2021, watch the video of Memorium segment

The record of winners of the Academy Awards ie 93rd Oscar Awards has been revealed. During which many common movies and artists have obtained awards in numerous classes. On the similar time, through the award occasion, which was introduced on social media amid the epidemic, a particular section was put up for the departed artists. Throughout this Memorium section, many stars together with Irrfan Khan have been remembered and paid passionate tribute. Video of this Memorium section has additionally surfaced.

One other Indian artist remembered with Irrfan

Indian Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athiya was additionally given a tribute together with actor Irrfan Khan through the occasion. These artists have been featured within the memorial section of the award occasion held on Monday. Irrfan Khan has finished ‘Lifetime of Paya’, ‘Jurassic World’, ‘Inferno’ and lots of different movies in Hollywood. On the similar time, Bhanu has obtained the Greatest Costume Design Award for ‘Gandhi in 1982’.

Freida Pinto’s sentimental observe

On the similar time, actress Freida Pinto, who labored with Irrfan Khan in ‘Slumdom Millionaire’, wrote for the dignity of the Academy – ‘There was nobody like Irrfan Khan. An actor, a portrayal of humanity in addition to his grace and dignity via his memorable expertise has compelled me to respect him deeply however I wish to deliver the identical form of grace to my profession as nicely ‘.

Bear in mind this too

Aside from Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athiya, the occasion has recalled many stars akin to Von Saido, Sean Connery, Diana Rigg, Helen McCorrie and Chadwick Boseman.