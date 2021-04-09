LATEST

“These talking heads are f***ing the game”: Warriors’ Draymond Green explains why he’d prefer to be a talking head rather than a coach on Kevin Durant’s ETCs podcast | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"These talking heads are f***ing the game": Warriors' Draymond Green explains why he'd prefer to be a talking head rather than a coach on Kevin Durant's ETCs podcast

Warriors’ forward Draymond Green talks about life past retirement, and why he does not want to become a coach, rather a pundit.

Draymond Green was recently on Kevin Durant’s podcast, ‘The ETCs with Kevin Durant’. A lot was discussed there, and Draymond shared a lot of his opinions. There, Draymond Green said that he found the current-day players to be ‘soft as hell’.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant left the rust in the dust”: Skip Bayless has heady praise for the Nets’ superstar on his perfect performance off the bench in his return game

Along with that, Green also talked about how he actually recruited KD, back in 2016. The two were also heard talking about their infamous on-the-court spat in the 2018-19 season.

Draymond Green cites two reasons why he doesn’t want to be a coach

The first reason is a continuation of something Green said earlier. He feels that even though there is more talent in the league right now than there has ever been, the competitive spirit is very low. When asked if he would think about coaching after he hangs up his boots, Draymond said,

“I think about it, and I don’t think I will. One — the lack of competitiveness in players bothers me more than anything, and I don’t know how I would handle that as a coach.”

Also Read: “Don’t do that!” Jimmy Butler talks trash to Andre Drummond after drilling clutch jumper over him in Heat win over Lakers without LeBron James

Along with that, Green also says he wants to get away from the basketball schedule. Green said,

“When I’m done playing basketball, I don’t know if I want to be on a basketball schedule. I’ve been on a basketball schedule my entire life.”

“A coach’s schedule — they’re in the gym as much as us, plus a bunch of films, plus this meeting [and] that meeting. Their schedule in some ways is more strenuous than ours.”

Draymond has said he wants to get into broadcasting when he hangs up his boots. Let’s see how things turn out when they do.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
793
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
792
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
775
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
750
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
744
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
684
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
632
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
627
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top