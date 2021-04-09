“These talking heads are f***ing the game”: Warriors’ Draymond Green explains why he’d prefer to be a talking head rather than a coach on Kevin Durant’s ETCs podcast | The SportsRush

Warriors’ forward Draymond Green talks about life past retirement, and why he does not want to become a coach, rather a pundit.

Draymond Green was recently on Kevin Durant’s podcast, ‘The ETCs with Kevin Durant’. A lot was discussed there, and Draymond shared a lot of his opinions. There, Draymond Green said that he found the current-day players to be ‘soft as hell’.

Draymond Green on Kevin Durant’s “The ETCs” podcast: “They soft as hell. I’ve found myself trying to talk sh*t to some of these young dudes that won’t talk. And they’re like trying to be a friend. That’s what these young dudes do nowadays. I don’t understand it.” — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 8, 2021

Along with that, Green also talked about how he actually recruited KD, back in 2016. The two were also heard talking about their infamous on-the-court spat in the 2018-19 season.

Draymond Green cites two reasons why he doesn’t want to be a coach

The first reason is a continuation of something Green said earlier. He feels that even though there is more talent in the league right now than there has ever been, the competitive spirit is very low. When asked if he would think about coaching after he hangs up his boots, Draymond said,

“I think about it, and I don’t think I will. One — the lack of competitiveness in players bothers me more than anything, and I don’t know how I would handle that as a coach.”

Draymond: “There’s more talent around the league than there’s ever been. From a talent standpoint, the league is in a good space. But as pure basketball lovers — who love competition at the highest level — I think they gotta catch up in that department.” https://t.co/mpfQmGRMMr — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 8, 2021

Along with that, Green also says he wants to get away from the basketball schedule. Green said,

“When I’m done playing basketball, I don’t know if I want to be on a basketball schedule. I’ve been on a basketball schedule my entire life.”

“A coach’s schedule — they’re in the gym as much as us, plus a bunch of films, plus this meeting [and] that meeting. Their schedule in some ways is more strenuous than ours.”

Draymond has said he wants to get into broadcasting when he hangs up his boots. Let’s see how things turn out when they do.