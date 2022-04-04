These terrible messages that he has received since the death of his father, Jean-Pierre Pernot

On March 2, Jean-Pierre Pernot died of lung cancer at the age of 71. A terrible test for his loved ones, and especially for his daughter, Lou Pernotwho is struggling to recover from the loss of what was in his eyes.” more than a journalist “But above all else” a wonderful father ,

And this, especially since the young woman has been the target of viral messages on social networks lately, as she explained this Saturday, April 2.

Lou Pernot, the target of several attacks since the death of his father

, That’s good, you don’t seem to be suffering too much from the loss of your father! ,, has actually launched a user. What the daughter of Nathalie Marquette wants to answer in a story posted on her Instagram account.

, I receive this type of message almost daily. And I want you to understand that what I show you on the network is not necessarily what I feel …