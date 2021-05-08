ENTERTAINMENT

These things used during worship are never spoiled

Friends, let me tell you that worship in Hinduism has a special importance. In Hinduism, worshiping is considered an important process. The tradition of worshiping has been going on since a very old time. The atmosphere of the house remains pure and positive by performing puja. It is very important to follow certain rules during worship where the person gets intimate happiness and peace. This makes the deities happy and fulfills all your wishes. Friends, there are some things that can be used at any time. These things are not considered stale. Friends, you too should know about these things.

Ganga water

Friends, let me tell you that according to religious scriptures, stale water is never used in worship. But the Ganges water is never stale. Friends, it has been mentioned in religious texts that Ganga water does not get spoiled for years. It can be used in worship. Ganga water is used for purification.

Ballot paper

Friends, Bellapatra has a lot of importance in the scriptures. Lord Shiva loves Belpatra. For your information, tell us that in the month of Sawan, Belpatra is offered to please Lord Shiva. Bellapatra is used as a medicine. In Ayurveda, it is used to get rid of health related problems. It is believed that once the bell leaf is plated, it is washed again and plated.

Basil leaves

Friends, let me tell you that according to religious beliefs, basil leaves are never rancid like Belpatra and Gangajal. You can also use old basil leaves in worship. Friends, if you are removing Tulsi leaves from the temple then flow it into the running water. If you cannot do this, then place the basil leaves in the pot inside the soil. Keep in mind that wherever the basil leaves are kept, there should be cleanliness.

