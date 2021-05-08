These Two Contestants are In Danger for Elimination!

Grab the full episode of your favorite reality show “Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3” of 8 May 2021. Today is Sunday and we all that this is the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode. In tonight’s episode, we will go to see that Mohanlal is all set to bash on the inmates as they were promised him that they will not go to use abusive league but no one gives a damn and it continues.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Today

While Mohanlal will going to scold them strictly and he even gives them a last warning else if it continues then they will be out of the show. Later the housemates use to apologize to him for their behavior and they even feel sorry to repeat it. Later the audience going to enjoy the challenges perform by the inmates tonight. While the contestants are nervous as tonight will be an elimination night. There are five participants who are on the nomination list and worried fro the eviction.

Other than this we will also go to witness a fight between two inmates, Firoz and Sajna. Both of them get involved in the heated argument in which we will see that Froz goes so aggressive and he even use to push Sajna. They use to take lots of footage in tonight’s episode while they are fighting, they have been fighting on a silly matter which must be ignored by both of them but they give rise to it and involved in the argument.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 voting results 8 May:-

Rithu Manthra

Manikuttan

Kidilam firoz

Whereas as host will going to look into the matter and tries his best to make them understand the reality that they are looking really bad on the Tv when they use to be taunting each other by using such bad language. He later sorts the things between both of them. While other inmates also jump into it and Mohanllla tells them that they just do it when both the men were into the argument.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination

As we all that tonight is the elimination night there will be an eviction. No one is ready to face it as it is the most disheartening part of the show but as the winner will going to one hence this format must have to be followed. Well as per the Voting results Adoney John is at the bottom and there might be a chance that he may get evicted tonight from the show. Watach the full epiosde on Asianet at 9:00 pm.