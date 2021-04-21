These Two Contestants are In Danger for Eviction!

Bigg Boss Malayalam is essentially the most unbelievable present because the viewers will going to see their favourite celebs within the present. The present is extremely cherishable by the viewers because the idea of the exhibits profitable and charming. The season has reached the seventh weekend and it’s making a buzz over social media. Effectively, the present has b been evicted by its scene individuals which is essentially the most disheartening a part of the present.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes Right this moment

Right here is the title of the contestants these eradicated from the present Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Mijiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jyan, Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Agel Thomas. All of them had been good gamers and so they have an enormous fan following however as a result of fewer votes, they needed to face the eviction. And after they had been leaving the home each single participant had tears of their home as a result of the inmates related to one another and so they felt dangerous if any certainly one of them have to go away the present.

On Monday Bigg Boss introduced a nomination job during which there are three names occurring which might be within the hazard zone this week. Sandhya is the primary title from the listing together with Anoop and Dimple. That is the second time when Snffdhay’s title is lurking within the hazard of the season. If we take a look finally week’s drama then it’s impacted the voting developments.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 voting outcomes of twenty first April:-

Dimple Bhal – 26%

Rithu Manthra – 21%

Anoop – 15%

Soorya – 14%

Sai Vishnu – 13%

Sandhya – 12%

Right here the listing of the nominated individuals of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3:-

Sai Vishnu

Anoop

Sandhya manoj

Soorya Menon

Rithu Manthra

Dimple Bhai

There are two names which might be within the secure zone this week and these are Dimple together with Rithu Manthra. Each the contestant is doing nice as they’re within the highlights of the promo. The viewers retains on entertaining them. Effectively, Dimple bases the highest of the voting lust or we are able to say highest vote receiver.