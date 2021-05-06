ENTERTAINMENT

These two players of Bangladesh have increased problems, Bangladesh will not get relief on returning from IPL

Sports desk. Friends tell you that RR fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and KKR star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan were part of IPL 2021. After the IPL has been postponed, both will be transported to Dhaka in 48 hours by special arrangement. Bangladesh has banned all flights to India at this time. IPL 14 is currently postponed due to Corona epidemic. Friends Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will not get a chance to prepare for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. They will have to go through a quarantine for 14 days after reaching Bangladesh from India.

Friends, for your information, the Director General of Health Services of Bangladesh told Cricbuzz on Tuesday that both will have to go through a 14-day institutional quarantine as per the rule issued by the Government of Bangladesh. Friends DGH professor Abul Bashar told Cricbuzz that an application was received from the BCB to exempt Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

Friends, he has been informed that he will have to complete a 14-day institutional quarantine on his return from India. He further said that this rule is applicable to everyone. He said that he can complete these quarantine at Hotel Sonargaon or Hotel Radisson. Sri Lanka wants to include these two players in the Bangladesh team for the tour. So he is desperate to bring them back.

