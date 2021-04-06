These two TV actresses tested positive for Corona – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Corona is wreaking havoc in the world of Bollywood to TV. Many big celebs have been corona infected so far. Two other artists have recently been added to this list. In fact, TV serial ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress Shubhangi Atre and ‘Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Hoge’ fame actress Kanika Maan have fallen victim to coronovirus. Both are now out of the house. According to the news, tomorrow both have suffered from corona. You all must have seen Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi in the hit comedy show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai on SAB TV.

According to a website report, Shubhangi Atre had been running ill for the past few days. He had a cough. Only then did he get his corona test done which turned out to be positive. The actress walked out of the house after being corona test positive. Talk on the TV serial Guddan’s – Tse Ho Payega’s lead star Kanika Maan, who has revealed herself to be a victim of her corona virus. He has said that he has been found to be Kovid-19 positive. After which he removed himself from the house.

‘I had to travel a lot because of my work. I was having a cold for the last few days. Kovid-19 cases are being seen once again. We have to be more vigilant than before. I have separated myself. I have been advised by doctors to stay at home. I will return to work soon. Till then please keep me in your prayers. Take care of your family. Please wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and keep the environment around you clean. ‘Apart from these two actresses, Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant has also become corona infected.