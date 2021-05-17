These two twin sisters are seen to be very good friends, having fun with Siddharth Nigam.

Television actor Siddharth Nigam is becoming quite popular these days, let us know that he has also worked in the film Dhoom 3 and he must have heard the name Aladdin, he has become very popular with the serial.

Recently, Siddharth Nigam has posted some pictures on his social media, in which he is seen having fun with Chinkiminki, let us tell you that Surabhi and Samridhi are very good friends of Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam.

In these pictures, the four are seen enjoying a lot, for your information, tell that many times these four vacations have also been seen enjoying.