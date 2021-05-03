ENTERTAINMENT

These were the 5 main reasons for BJP’s defeat in Bengal, BJP could not win

Avatar

Mamta Banerjee’s government is being formed in Bengal for the third time. As predicted by election strategist Prashant Kishore, the BJP was reduced to double digits. In such a situation, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claimed to have won more than 200 seats, missed the BJP, despite heavyweight election campaigning of Union Ministers and a massive breach in the ruling party, which kept him away from power Has gone.

This time polarization is being seen as a big issue in the Bengal assembly elections. Even before the electoral atmosphere was created, BJP continued to accuse Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool of appeasement.

The BJP continued to present the issue of Jai Shri Ram’s slogan in every rally and every meeting. Then Trinamool was also not untouched by this. Mamta Banerjee first read Chandi on the public stage, then also told her gotra and gave the slogan of Hare Krishna Hare Hare.


It was believed that to woo the Hindu voters of Bengal, this BJP’s bet could go in their favor, but the assessment proved to be the opposite.

It is true that the BJP faced the Trinamool Congress very strongly in this election, but the absence of a leader or Chief Minister’s face equal to Mamata became her biggest weakness.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
aniket mishra aniket mishra
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Aniket Mitra Posters In Tribute To Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Without Remorse Full Movie Download 480p 720p On Filmywap

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top