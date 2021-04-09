LATEST

“These young players are soft as hell nowadays”: Kevin Durant and Draymond Green lament a lack of competitiveness in the NBA on the ETCs Podcast | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
“These young players are soft as hell nowadays”: Kevin Durant and Draymond Green lament a lack of competitiveness in the NBA on the ETCs Podcast

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green talk about how the NBA has softened up as of late, calling young players today, “soft as hell”.

The most recent episode of Kevin Durant’s ETCs Podcast has given viewers several gems. Everything from how Draymond Green and Durant had their falling out during an OT game against the LA Clippers in 2018, to what Green was so passionately telling KD in his ear from that one meme.

The two former teammates even cleared the air on whether or not Draymond hilariously called upon the 2014 MVP’s services after losing to the Cavs in the 2016 Finals from the Oracle Arena parking lot.

Also Read: “Draymond Green did not call Kevin Durant from the parking lot after Game 7”: The Warriors’ DPOY reveals how he recruited KD from the OKC Thunder in 2016

Upon reminiscing about their days together in the Bay Area, the two then delved into talking about the current state of the game. More importantly, they discussed the mentality through which up and coming players in the league today approach the game.

Of course, being the veterans that they are, Kevin Durant and Draymond didn’t seem all too pleased with how the league to straying away from intense rivalries.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant say the players in the league today are soft

KD and Green let it be known right off the bat that they do not approve of the direction in which the NBA is headed in terms of a lack of competitiveness.

“They soft as hell. I’ve found myself trying to talk sh*t to some of these young dudes that won’t talk. And they’re like trying to be a friend. That’s what these young dudes do nowadays.”

“I don’t understand it. They’re brothers and sh*t on social media and they’re losing their sense of competitiveness,” said Draymond Green.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant left the rust in the dust”: Skip Bayless has heady praise for the Nets’ superstar on his perfect performance off the bench in his return game

Kevin Durant followed by saying, “I see them come in and they’re friendly too. Like that’s cool and all but we can save that after the game but I’m used to young players coming into the league like, ‘I’m walking into the ghetto and I’m the newest dude on the block’ and it don’t feel that way no more.”

The NBA in the 2020s is very different from what it was in the 80s, 90s, and even the 2000s. Rivalries fueled the NBA and drove ticket sales through the roof, depending on how enticing the rivalry was. Rivalries like Bird’s Celtics and Magic’s Lakers took years before any reconciliation, while Michael Jordan and the late 80s Detroit Pistons do not like each other to this day.

If you were to look at the NBA’s landscape today, each team is doing its own thing. The nitty-gritty aspect of the game has been removed for the most part and this could be attributed to the referees nowadays handing out fouls and ejecting players for the silliest things. This, coupled with the lack of players with a mentality similar to those who played an era ago has resulted in the NBA ‘going soft’.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
793
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
792
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
775
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
750
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
744
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
684
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
632
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
627
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top