“They are all on the same level” – George Russell shows the three drivers from the current grid which he wants to beat. sport

“They are all on the same level” – Williams and Mercedes star George Russell have revealed the three drivers they want to defeat, one of the three most fancy teams on the grid.

George Russell Formula 1 has great ambitions and is not afraid to hide them. Speaking to Sky sports At the launch of Williams’ F143B, Russell revealed three of the best drivers on the grid, and aspired to ‘overtake’ them. For strangers, The car’s augmented reality launch was hacked, Hours before launch.

“Every driver wants to put himself against the best. I believe me and Lewis are the benchmarks at the moment, but equally, you’ve got a lot of great drivers who may not have the same CV as Lewis but, Max, Charles, Lewis, they’re all one. Are the same. Level. Pitting oneself against any one of those three would be great for any driver. “

Looking at the future, remembering history. Good one team. 4 @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/32HG0E0Dvm – George Russell (@ GeorgeRussell63) March 5, 2021

Will George Russell drive for Mercedes in 2022?

It’s a million-dollar question, quite literally, the Mercedes seat is arguably the highest-paid seat on the grid. Nobody knows this better than Lewis Hamilton, who signed a contract extension after a long deadlock. But with both him and Valtteri Bottas on a one-year contract, Russell smells an opportunity, but remains coy about it.

“Mercedes and Toto always have my back, they believe in me from day one.” When they recognize the right to time, the time will be right. I am not bothering them, I am just going there and doing my work on the track and what will come in the future.

Read more: “His name is George Russell and not Max Verstappen” – Mercedes set partner for Lewis Hamilton for 2022 season