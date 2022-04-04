They assure that he has a “compromise with the devil” because of what he looks like at the age of 57.

after the presentation Lenny Kravitz He Was On Stage At The 2022 Grammy Awards, Says He Has A “Deal With The Devil” His appearance at the age of 57.

Not only did she wear leather pants and high heels which impressed her followers, but also how good she looks despite being 57 years old.

“Unimaginably sexy” is how they describe Lenny Kravitz during his appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas last night, April 3.

Lenny Kravitz at the 2022 Grammy Awards (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images via AFP)

Lenny Kravitz left an impact on social networks for what he looks like at 57

Last night, April 3, during the 2022 Grammy Awards, Lenny Kravitz She again walked the red carpet, sighing on the social network.

And that’s Lenny…