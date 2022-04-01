They assure that Marcelo Gallardo and Alina Moine are already dating: “They love each other deeply”

after separating from Geraldine La Rosa, Marcelo Gallardo he would have played for it Alina MonkoJournalist ESPN With whom he had an affair before the birth of his fourth son in 2019. This is how Lully Fernandez put it in. show partnerwhere he explained This is confirmed by one of River’s DT best friends,

This person from the doll’s inner circle told the panelists, “Not only are they together, but they love each other deeply.” However, the first photo together has not surfaced yet.

I also read: The scandalous version of Jorge Rial on the hopeless romance of Alina Moeen and Gallardo

Gallardo is a very reserved person and never mentioned the subject. However, Alina did this with a very special phrase: “I’m not going to talk about my life…