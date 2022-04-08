They certify the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G and this is what we know

As they have been used for a few generations, Xiaomi is already preparing to launch the shortened version of the top of its range in 2022. We are talking Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, which is already certified and its first information leaked, Will it live up to its predecessor?

All the leaked specifications of Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, this Xiaomi 12 . will be greater than

Since the Mi 9, Xiaomi has always presented a “lite” version of its high-end. The latest version was the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which pleasantly surprised everyone and set the bar very high for the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G.

The latter is already visible on the horizon, as recently Received approval from FCC (China) and TKDN (Indonesia)As well as EEC certification and its file…