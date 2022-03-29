They claim that Roman Abramovich was poisoned as a threat, but not to kill him.

The incident follows a meeting in the Ukrainian capital this month, when the billionaire owner of English football club Chelsea and at least two senior officials of Ukraine’s negotiating team “developed symptoms.”

The poison was investigated by journalist Christo Grozev, who works at the German portal Bellingcat. “He didn’t intend to kill, it was just a warning,” Grozev said.

The symptoms described, including red and watery eyes, peeling of the face and hands, later improved “and their lives are not in danger,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Newspaper sources spoke of possible poison and suspected radicals in Moscow, who…