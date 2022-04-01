They condemn improper debits at Banco Provincia: the entity confirms that it will return the funds

Users of the Banco Provincia website were today condemned to face a series of improper debits to their accounts, an episode that was recognized by the financial entity, in addition to its investigation, clarifying that the customers who were harmed their money will be refunded “soon”.

“Banco Provincia informs that all of its technical teams are working to resolve possible unauthorized debits to the accounts of certain customers. If any amount is debited improperly, it will be reimbursed at the earliest”, sources in the financial institution told DIB.

The episode came to light this afternoon, when several users of the unit’s Home Banking noticed that discount codes were appearing for debits…