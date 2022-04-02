They confirm the romance between Alina Moine and Marcelo Gallardo: “They love each other deeply”

“We are going to confirm a courtship that is talked about a lot,” said Rodrigo Lucicho As soon as his program started this Friday. Almost without further ado, the driver of show partner Found out what he was talking about: “ The relationship between Marcelo Gallardo River’s DT and sports journalist Alina Moin ”, he launched with dhol and cymbals.

In front of the astonished eyes of the entire panel, the journalist gave the details of this romance that This was a long time ago but it was always kept secret to avoid labor conflicts. This week, Gallardo traveled to Salta and circulated an image (in which a tall blonde girl is visible) which he believed had seen Alina Moine. Alina talks with Luli (Fernandez) and confirms that she is tired of talking about secret love.“, he pointed.

