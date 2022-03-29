They confirmed a national train stoppage for 24 hours: when does it start and what services does it affect?

General Secretary of the La Fraternidad Train Conductors Union, Omar Maturanoconfirmed today 24-hour national strike begins tonight “In defense of the railway industry and jobs,” which will affect all passenger and cargo services, confirmed the union.

The force majeure was arranged by the National Secretariat of the Union on the 21st of this month, and was ratified by Maturano until midnight today and for 24 hours in all passenger and cargo formations.

“The fraternity does not hesitate to protect the rail industry and jobsharmed by Judicial decision to suspend services between Buenos Aires and Bahia Blanca due to a derailment, The union organization also affirms the state …