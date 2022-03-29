They confiscated at least 300 hallucinogenic cacti in nurseries west of the suburbs

Investigators said the cactus was sold unrecognized in some nurseries and the price ranged between 2,500 and 30,000 pesos, depending on size.

At least 300 cacti of the species “San Pedro”, which have hallucinogenic components, and 30 marijuana plants were confiscated at five nurseries located in the Buenos Aires districts of Merlo and Moreno, investigating illegal sales of “plant species and” As part of a case of. Hallucinogenic Mushrooms,” police and judicial sources reported today.

The procedures were ordered by federal judge for Morón Jorge Rodriguez in an investigation at the request of Sebastian Basso, federal prosecutor for that district. Alleged violation of drug law 23,737Telam informed judicial sources.

Part of…