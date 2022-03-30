They hacked the Axie Infinity game and took away over $600 million in cryptocurrency

Attackers hacked Axie Infinity

cyber criminals video game attack axi infinityand $625 million was stolen cryptocurrencyAs confirmed by the directors of the game company.

The incident happened last Wednesday: the attackers infiltrated part of Ronin, the underlying blockchain that powers the game.

In a press release, Ronin reported that the Sky Mavis Ronin verification node and Axi DAO verification node were compromised on March 23Which caused a significant loss of money.

The company became aware of the vulnerability a few hours ago, when a user reported that he was unable to withdraw 5,000 Ether using Chain Bridge.,

“Most of the hacked funds are still in the wallet…