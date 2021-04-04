“They just spread nonsense”– Toto Wolff smashes Christian Horner and Zak Brown | The SportsRush

LATEST

"They just spread nonsense"– Toto Wolff smashes Christian Horner and Zak Brown

"They just spread nonsense"– Toto Wolff smashes Christian Horner and Zak Brown

“They just spread nonsense”– Toto Wolff on his contemporaries Christian Horner and Zak Brown, and claims Mercedes problems are real.

Even after the Bahrain Grand Prix win, Mercedes has not backtracked from its issue and has reiterated that they are slightly struggling this season with the new regulation.

Yet, many teams have accused Mercedes of sandbagging this summer. But in the end, it can only be said that Red Bull has uplifted themselves, even if one is not sure about Mercedes.

“The disadvantage we lost because of the new regulations is just there, and it can’t be fixed. Now it’s a matter of managing what we have to be competitive. We have to understand our car better,” Toto Wolff to Sport24 Auto.

Despite these claimed problems, Hamilton still pulled in 25 points for Mercedes, and Valtteri Bottas P3 took Mercedes to 41 points after the first race. We know what we have in Lewis. He can drive,” Wolff added.

Contents hide
1 Ross Brawn is like Christian Horner
2 Waiting for my vaccination turn

Ross Brawn is like Christian Horner

Recently Zak Brown claimed that George Russell would be driving for Mercedes in 2022; when this remark was told to Wolff, the Austrian furiously dismissed the rumour and placed Brawn in the same category of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“Brown is just like Christian Horner. They just spread nonsense. I don’t give a damn,” said Wolff.

Waiting for my vaccination turn

Like several others in F1’s entourage, Wolff faced COVID-19 transmission and fortunately recovered, but he claims that he still has side effects after the disease.

“I can’t complain; I had mild symptoms, but every time you think everything is back to normal and you go full speed again, you feel your strength is running out. I have to sit it out.”

Bahrain authorities offered a vaccination drive for the F1 personnel, but like other Wolff refused to take it, “No, I’m waiting for my turn,” he said.

