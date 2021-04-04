“They speak about Formula 1 as a shark tank” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff lays into dishonest investors | The SportsRush

LATEST

"They speak about Formula 1 as a shark tank" – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff lays into dishonest investors

“They speak about Formula 1 as a shark tank" - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff lays into dishonest investors
Toto Wolff was in a mood when speaking to The Race about his love for Formula 1. He called out the stakeholders involved with the sport who try to achieve their personal objectives via dishonest means.

“I’m passionate about the sport and the values of the sport. It’s a competition that should be carried out on fair grounds. And there are some that have lost my respect forever over the last few years, not [from] a particular incident. And others that I see through their manipulative, amateur Machiavellian behavior. I see the smiles that have hatred or negativity towards us.

“And then there are people within the industry that I respect a lot, and I have friendships with them. They try to do the best for the sport, whilst maintaining a neutral position to all teams.”

Formula 1 seen as a shark tank

Wolff also raised objections about people who have a problem with Mercedes’ unprecedented dominance. He has asked all investors to love the sport, and not only see it as an opportunity to get a solid return on investment. Of late, the likes of McLaren, Williams, and others have received credible investment to sustain their operations.

“They don’t ask anybody to be biased to Mercedes, just to do the best for the sport because we all benefit from a good sport. We share the revenues and the better the show is the better the sport.

“That’s why, in a way, I take it personally because I want to protect the organization. But on the other side, the case studies of individuals that are around the paddock, it’s just very interesting for me to see that.

“They speak about Formula 1 as a shark tank. Most of them are goldfishes that believe they are sharks. And there are some baby sharks also.”

