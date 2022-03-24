‘They took everything from me’ – Father Ted creator breaks down on Northern Irish talkshow

The producers of Father Ted broke down on a late night Northern Irish talk show while discussing the impact of his involvement in trans discourse on he and his family.

Graham Linehan got emotional during a virtual interview with Stephen Nolan on Nolan Live today, saying, “He took everything from me. He took my family.”

Known for his award-winning shows Father Ted and The IT Crowd, he was previously banned from Twitter due to his stance on transgenderism, which he frequently discussed on stage.

He said on the show: “Before that, all I was doing was you know [was] Writing comedy and playing board games and being silly on the internet, and then I just said ‘Wait a second, stop calling these women terf, stop abusing them, …