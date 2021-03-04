“(They were) certainly not treated with much respect” – Chris Jericho says WWE is notorious for insulting their veterans. sport

Chris Jericho says that WWE is notorious for insulting its veterans while comparing AEW’s treatment of its legendary cast.

Chris Jericho has taken a shot at how to treat his veterans in the WWE. The first ever AEW champion claims that WWE treats his legendary acts as a joke and has nominated two former WWE stars who were ‘almost humiliated’ during their run in the promotion of Vince McMahon.

While speaking Digital spy, Chris Jericho compared how AEW and WWE handled their veterans. Citing Big Show and Sting, Jericho stated that both were not treated with respect in WWE. AEWs, on the other hand, enable their veterans to be with them.

Chris Jericho says WWE is notorious for insulting their veterans

“These are the people who were almost humiliated in their WWE runs. [Sting and Wight were] Certainly the last few years have not been treated with much respect.

“We honor our legends. We don’t make fun of them and WWE is notorious for it. Be it Sting, Paul White, Tilly Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes; Chris threw in Jericho.

“We know that our veteran artists should be treated with respect and all of them should look great and make all of them eligible to be in the AEW because why would they be if they didn’t deserve to be in the AEW?”

Speaking about AEW’s latest acquisition, Big Show, Jericho said he saw the value in his promotions as a great patron for the big guys.

“He was considered a WWE tent pole; One of the company’s foundations, but they weren’t really using it.

“But I know its value [Wight]. He has found something that you cannot teach, experience and he is as a character, which is meant to understand comedy, drama, and to be violent.

“I also know that he is a great mentor to some of our older people that we have. Lance Archer and Lucasorus; Those types of people and most importantly I know how dangerous Big Show can be. “

