“They’ll figure it out, NBA has to do better”: Lakers PG Dennis Schroder publicly calls NBA’s COVID-19 policy after helping LeBron James win over the Blazers. sport

Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder publicly embarrasses the NBA for their flawed COVID-19 policy, hoping they can do better.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended the Streak, losing their four games last night, as they finally managed to register a win. They defeated the Portland Trailblazers 102–93.

LeBron James felt as if he had suddenly gained an edge, as the 4x MVP scored 28 points, caught 11 rebels, and recorded 7 assassins. Denis Schroder, who returned after 4 games, contributed with 22 points of his own.

Also read: “Michael Jordan was undeniably alpha”: Stephen A. Smith wants Stephen Curry to rein in Drymond Green, mentioning how MJ dealt with Dennis Rodman as an example

The Blazers had climbed the boards last night and were upset with their turn. Damian Lillard scored a game-high 35 points and had 7 assists. Gary Trent Jr. also added 19 points, but the Blazers did not get the punch to land the defending winner.

“NBA has to do better”: Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was dropped by the NBA for a full week due to contact tracing and his COVID-19 policy. Shredder was pulling up to the Staples Center for the Nets game when he was told he had to quarantine for a week. Dennis revealed that he clearly violated the contact tracing protocol after a conversation with a domestic partner.

Speaking to the media, Schroder talked about how difficult the previous week was for him. Playing video games, working in their empty rooms, communicating with their peers about matches through texts rather than being physically there. He also talked about how he felt about the policy and that the NBA needed to do better.

Also read: ‘LeBron James Feared Losing’: Richard Jefferson Challenges Lank Star to Not Participate in Dunk Contest

Schroder did not elaborate on how he would like the NBA to improve protocol, but he was understood by Quarterin despite the lack of consistent positive tests.

The Lakers were sure that their point guard was back, and it showed. He played with a completely different energy and looked like a defending champion.

