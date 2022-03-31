“They’re Cowards In Hollywood”: Jim Carrey Consolidates Himself As Cinema’s Great Rebel

The Will Smith case has summoned a number of Hollywood people to voice their opinion. Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Academy’s board of governors, expected great “great results” after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but was reluctant to take back the prize he picked up for his performance. King Richard: A Conquering Family,

For her part, Amy Schumer, one of the ceremony’s three conductors, declared herself “still painful”. Another comedian, James Corden, humorously stated that the star of but (2001) “Can Take a Joke” and Chris Rock Had a “Jaw of Steel”.

But perhaps the harshest comment came from Jim Carrey, who said he felt…