“They’re really passionate and emotional” – Max Verstappen counting on Honda to beat Mercedes this season | The SportsRush

“They’re really passionate and emotional” – Red Bull star Max Verstappen is counting on Honda PU to beat Mercedes this season and earn him his first world title.

Mercedes have dominated Formula 1 for seven years now, but the end might be near. This after Red Bull’s impressive performance during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Not only did the Honda-backed team dominate the practice and qualifying sessions, it almost won Max Verstappen the race, only for Lewis Hamilton to show his brilliance, yet again. This pleased Verstappen though, who already feels the improvement in the Honda engines from last season.

“Yeah, I think you can say that. That doesn’t mean, of course, that the previous years were less than impressive. I think their turnaround has been very good and their understanding of the engine is impressive.

“It’s really enjoyable to work with them as well. They’re really passionate and emotional, which I like and yeah, they are just flat out all the time. They want to win and you can really see that.”

Toto Wolff feels Honda > Mercedes this season

Lewis Hamilton’s record eight titles bid is under real threat if his boss Toto Wolff’s views on Mercedes PU are to be taken at face value. Honda is in its last season in the sport before it takes a prolonged sabbatical, and as such is keen on helping Red Bull dislodge Mercedes from the top of the podium.

“I think we’re losing on the high speed [corners]. We can clearly see there’s a deficit. We’re losing a little bit on the engine side in terms of derate. We are not yet in a happy place with our energy recovery. But it’s not one single point where we can say this is a big gap.”

Read more “It was one of the hardest races I’ve had for a while”- Lewis Hamilton on battle against Max Verstappen