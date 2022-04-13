Thibaut Courtois reacts as Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the Champions League

Thibaut Courtois helped Real Madrid beat Chelsea (Picture: Sky Sports)

Thibaut Courtois has denied the claims Real Madrid got ‘lucky’ after their Champions League quarter-final win over Chelsea.

Chelsea, who won the competition last season, had to reverse a 3-1 deficit in the second leg and almost stunned La Liga champions-elect Madrid with a fine performance at the Bernabeu.

Mason Mount gave hope to the Blues with an early strike and Antonio Rudiger made it 2–0 shortly after half-time. Chelsea was passing when Timo Werner added a third with 15 minutes to spare, but Madrid reacted brilliantly.

Rodrigo latched onto a surprise pass from Luka Modric to send the tie into extra time and Karim Benzema – who scored a hat-trick in the first leg at Stamford Bridge – took the lead…