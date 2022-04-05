Thibaut Courtois wants to win the Champions League: “The biggest trophy”

The Real Madrid goalkeeper already has a lot of trophies, but his ultimate dream is a cup with big ears.

Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday. After an incredible comeback against PSG, the Madrid guys showed they had the ability to go all the way. A prospect, rather a dream for Thibaut Courtois, who, despite having many trophies in his wardrobe, specifically wants to one day win the LDC.

“It’s the biggest at club level and I haven’t won it yet. Certainly it will be very special for me to win it before I retire. There is still time,” he remarked at a press conference.

Back at Stamford Bridge, the Red Devil expects a warm welcome from supporters: “That’s why I’m not asking for a standing ovation. I hope they don’t whistle at me, but you never know”.