Thibaut Courtois: ‘Winning the Champions League will be very special’

Thibaut Courtois, 29, has several titles, but has yet to win the Champions League. The meeting was initiated by the doorman of his former club, the Red Devils, as a prelude to the quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

,I have won a lot of trophies, but the Champions League is the biggest at the club level and I haven’t won it yet. Of course, it will be very special for me to win it before I retire. There is still time. I will continue to chase my dreams and the Champions League is one of them. trip onCourtois said.

Real Madrid will travel to London on Wednesday to challenge blues From Thomas Tuchel, ,I hope to have a happy return to Stamford Bridge“Launched Courtois, who wore Chelsea colors between 2014 and 2018.”Now we are opposites. They want to win and so do I. That’s why I don’t ask for a standing ovation. I hope I don’t…