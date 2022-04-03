"Thief... my aunt's, don't break my balls now"

It was taken out. Daniel Mollo, historical ties identified with Boca Couldn’t stand the anger after leaving the middle of the goal That Arsenal changed the Zenese to deliver a 2-2 penalty at Bombonera. The situation was unique in that Coleman’s header conversion took place while the journalist was still celebrating Marcos Rojo’s penalty goal, with prior VAR interference.

See also

“What did Rossi just do. My aunt’s thief… don’t break my balls now”, Mollo watched as the Arsenal striker projected an Agustin Rossi who went wrong cutting the center and ended up paying. and followed: “Stop fucking the old man, it’s not like you win the Copa Libertadores.” The latter mentions that this Tuesday will debut in Boca…