LATEST

thief steals phone: “Bhai mujhe laga OnePlus 9 Pro hai”: Thief steals phone, then gives it back – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
thief steals phone: "Bhai mujhe laga OnePlus 9 Pro hai": Thief steals phone, then gives it back - Times of India » todayssnews
In a rare occurrence, a man in a black mask allegedly snatched the phone of a journalist in Sector 52, Noida, while he was busy messaging on it. When the startled journo chased after the thief, an even more startling thing happened, as claimed by the journalist Debayon Roy. The man who had snatched the phone from his hands turned back towards him and when he was close, said this: “Bhai mujhe laga OnePlus 9 Pro model hai”, dropped the phone and ran away. The journo got his phone back this way but posted about the incident on his Twitter handle.

The phone that got snatched was a Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S10 Plus, the journalist confirmed in one of his follow-up tweets. While no one can be sure if the masked man recognised the specific model number and the company, he certainly seems to be hell bent on stealing a OnePlus 9 Pro only. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus costs almost double than a OnePlus flagship at the time of its launch, and it got a price cut some months back, bringing it to Rs 40-45k price segment. The OnePlus 9 Pro has been introduced recently in the markets at a starting price of Rs 64,999.
Even when successful with his phone-snatching, the masked man didn’t seem to be interested in finding use for any other phone. Maybe he got lots of them stashed away somewhere as incidences of phone-snatching are not new and keep on getting reported in the Delhi NCR region.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
756
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
756
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
751
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
727
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
646
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top