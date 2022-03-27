Thierry Henry Showered With Boos By The Aviva Faithful

Ireland welcomes the top team in the FIFA world rankings to Aviva today. And while Belgium got off to a strong start, Ireland proved equally dangerous. Chiyo Ogbene leveled things for Ireland with a brilliant overhead kick, followed by a beautifully scored goal by Mickey Batsuyai. This was his third goal in 6 matches for Ireland.

One of the interesting subplots of the match was the return of Thierry Henry to Aviva. Henri is Roberto Martinez’s assistant and was making his first appearance in an Ireland match since that fateful November 2009 night, when his handball knocked Ireland out of World Cup qualifying.

Irish fans seldom forget.

When Thierry Henry appeared on the big screen of Aviva, alongside former Ireland assistant Anthony Barry, boo…