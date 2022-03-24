Thingamabob revealed on The Masked Singer, turns out to be Eagles’ Jordan Mailata

Eagles offensive lineman and famous songbird Jordan Malata may have a new nickname after Wednesday night.

Thingumbob.

Malata, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound behemoth was unveiled as the man inside the Thingmabob costume on Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Singer, where semi-remarkable people in the world dress up in disguise and a giant Sings in front of the audience.

It took him some time, but Malata finally manages to take off his mask after a long struggle to tell the world that he has the voice of a god.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Malata Thingmabob was the man behind the mask. Our own Adam Herman put together a comprehensive analysis on the context clues that suggested Thingombob was actually Malata, and, didn’t you know, he was spot on…