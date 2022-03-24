LATEST

Thingamabob revealed on The Masked Singer, turns out to be Eagles' Jordan Mailata

Thingamabob revealed on The Masked Singer, turns out to be Eagles' Jordan Mailata

Eagles offensive lineman and famous songbird Jordan Malata may have a new nickname after Wednesday night.

Thingumbob.

Malata, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound behemoth was unveiled as the man inside the Thingmabob costume on Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Singer, where semi-remarkable people in the world dress up in disguise and a giant Sings in front of the audience.

It took him some time, but Malata finally manages to take off his mask after a long struggle to tell the world that he has the voice of a god.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Malata Thingmabob was the man behind the mask. Our own Adam Herman put together a comprehensive analysis on the context clues that suggested Thingombob was actually Malata, and, didn’t you know, he was spot on…

