Things must be known before setting up a money plant at home

Who does not like to plant at home? Freshness remains fresh and the décor is different. According to Vastu Shastra, some trees and plants are auspicious for every household, but, planting some trees in the house-courtyard also gives inauspicious results. It is believed that money plant brings happiness and prosperity at home. According to Vastushastra, as the money plant vine grows, it also increases our economic growth and development. But friends, put it in the wrong direction, many problems start coming home. There is an impact on the economic situation due to which there is an atmosphere of tension in the house.

In which direction should the money plant be

Friends, according to the scriptures, tell you that the south direction is suitable for planting it. But the money plant in the south-east direction can benefit you. So check once in the house, where the money plant has been set up.

At what place in the house did the money plant be installed

Money plant should be installed indoors. For good luck, keep it indoors in a green bottle and fill it completely with water. Don’t forget to change its water every week. It is also important according to Vastu and also to keep the plant healthy. Friends, according to the scriptures, tell you that do not forget to plant a money plant even in the North East. It also suffers damage by applying it to the north and east walls. Friends, do not let its vine fall on the ground. You will get financial troubles from that. Friends, it is best to grow it in water. Keep in mind that you change the water constantly. Keep removing the rotten street leaves. Khil khali money plant is an indicator of good finance.