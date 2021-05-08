ENTERTAINMENT

Things must be known before setting up a money plant at home

Avatar

Who does not like to plant at home? Freshness remains fresh and the décor is different. According to Vastu Shastra, some trees and plants are auspicious for every household, but, planting some trees in the house-courtyard also gives inauspicious results. It is believed that money plant brings happiness and prosperity at home. According to Vastushastra, as the money plant vine grows, it also increases our economic growth and development. But friends, put it in the wrong direction, many problems start coming home. There is an impact on the economic situation due to which there is an atmosphere of tension in the house.

In which direction should the money plant be

Friends, according to the scriptures, tell you that the south direction is suitable for planting it. But the money plant in the south-east direction can benefit you. So check once in the house, where the money plant has been set up.

At what place in the house did the money plant be installed

Money plant should be installed indoors. For good luck, keep it indoors in a green bottle and fill it completely with water. Don’t forget to change its water every week. It is also important according to Vastu and also to keep the plant healthy. Friends, according to the scriptures, tell you that do not forget to plant a money plant even in the North East. It also suffers damage by applying it to the north and east walls. Friends, do not let its vine fall on the ground. You will get financial troubles from that. Friends, it is best to grow it in water. Keep in mind that you change the water constantly. Keep removing the rotten street leaves. Khil khali money plant is an indicator of good finance.

Related Items:

Most Popular

65
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top