Third Eye Ullu Web Series: Cast, Crew, Release Date, Trailer, And Watch Online – Sandeep Jakhar News

Third Eye Ullu Web Series: Cast, Crew, Release Date, Trailer, And Watch Online

Third Eye Ullu Web Series: Cast, Crew, Release Date, Trailer, And Watch Online

Hello Friends, welcome to the Sandeep Jakhar News. So in this article, we are talking about Third Eye Ullu Web Series Cast&Crew we will know all about Third Eye Ullu Web Series Cast, Actor, Actress, and Director Related things in this article. So stay in this article and know more full details.

Third Eye is an Indian Hindi language Hindi language web series by Ullu. The web series release date is 13 Apr 2021. The web series deals with the romance genre. Third Eye Also known as web series.

Third Eye Eye Web Series Cast&Crew

Third Eye Wiki
Release Date 2021
Genre Drama | Romance
Season 1
Language Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu
OTT Platform Eye App
Origin Country India
Shooting Location Unknown
Banner/Production Ullu Digital Presents
Director SSK
  • Name:-Third Eye
  • part:- 1
  • Type:- Web series
  • Online platform:- ULLU
  • Language:- Hindi
  • Streaming Date:- 13 Apr 2021

Third Eye Eye Web Series Cast

Jinnie Jazz

Amit Jaitley

Manoj Dutt

Archana Shukla

Third Eye Web Series Story

From the trailer of the web series Third Eye

This is the owl website and official app available for online viewing.

The story of the series revolves around the village. Where a nephew came to his hometown after so many years. Things would change when the nephew attacked his aunt after injuring her uncle.

The trailer of the series has already been released on YouTube and the Ullu app. According to the comments, it seems that viewers are excited to see another sequel to the Palang Tid web series.

The web series belong to romance genre and it is strictly to be viewed by audience above 18 years.

Third Eye Web Series All Episodes

The trailer of the web series has been officially released by the makers and is gaining a lot of popularity from the fans. Now, all fans want to know about the release or streaming date of the web series, so we want to tell our readers that the web series will stream on 2021 on the official Ullu app or website.

Now, if we talk about the plot of the film, this new season has just been extended, where we will get to see many attractive and attractive scenes. The film will be available in Hindi-language. Now, the film has many more characters including the previous one.

Third Eye Web Series Trailer

The trailer is attracting viewers through YouTube as the trailer of this time has lots of catchy and bold scenes. Maybe, this time the makers are ready to give you an exciting series. If we talk about fan reviews, the trailer is being shared by fans on social media and, the trailer was viewed more than 220k in just 3 hours, and also got 8k likes. Therefore, we can see the popularity of the series. So, let’s see what will be seen in this web series.

To know more updates related to upcoming web series, shows and movies. Stay with us

Download

Disclaimer –

This does not in any way aim to promote or condemn piracy. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. The purpose of this page is to inform the general public about theft and encourage them to stay safe from such acts. We request you not to encourage or engage in any kind of sandeepjakhar.com

Theft of any original material under Indian law is an offense punishable under the Copyright Act. We strongly oppose piracy. sandeepjakhar.com neither endorses or promotes any torrent / piracy website. Again and again we are reminding you that downloading / streaming movies from piracy website is illegal and can put you in big trouble. We recommend you stay away from piracy sites. There is always a choice of legal sites to watch movies.

We do not provide any movie / song download source or pirated content here, the post you see under the movie download is only news of leaked content, you can check it well before punishing us. For more information see our DMCA Copyright Policy

WARNING: Copying content from is not prohibited. But you have to provide a source link.

This website is not intended to promote any piracy and unethical acts at all. Please, you stay away from such website and adopt the right way to download the movie. Thank you!

