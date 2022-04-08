Third Time Not The Charm

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ poster Warner Bros.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Warner Bros./rated PG-13/ 142 minutes

directed by David Yates and written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves

starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston (however briefly) and Mads Mikkelsen

cinematography by George Richmond, editing by Mark Day, score by James Newton Howard

opens theatrically overseas this weekend and in North America on April 15

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a film terrified of its own shadow. Moreso than even the last installment, this third chapter in an allegedly five-part film franchise spends its run time running in place,…