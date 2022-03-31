Third World Cup closer to All Whites now than at any level since 2010

Andrew Worman is a Stuff Football Writer

Analysis: The All Whites are closer to their third FIFA World Cup appearance than they have been at any level since leaving South Africa in 2010.

When the draw for this year’s edition will be held on Saturday [5am NZ time] They would be paired with Costa Rica, which finished as the fourth-placed team from North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF).

The playoff between the two countries awaits on June 13 or 14 in Doha, Qatar, and the winner, whether in 90 minutes, extra time, or after a penalty shootout, returns in November to play in this year’s World Cup. will come.

Tom Kirkwood/Photosport The All Whites celebrate Bill Tuiloma’s first goal in the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament final against the Solomon Islands.

Feather…