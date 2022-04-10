Thirty Elections, Four Republics and 25 Presidents: Anecdotes from the French Presidential Elections

Félix Faure takes the seat of president after the new election, but would later die suddenly before the end of his term in the company of his mistress in the lysée, causing a stir.

mile Lubet would again assume the presidency on February 18, 1899 and would therefore become the 5th president of these 12 years.

Since the beginning of the presidential ceremony in France, three candidates have died while they were president: Sandy Carno, assassinated in 1894 by an Italian anarchist; Felix Faure, who died of a stroke in 1899, and Paul Daumer were assassinated in 1932.

Jean Casimir-Perrier, record holder for shortest mandate

To this day, Jean Casimir-Perrier still holds the record for the shortest presidential term, i.e. between 6 months and 20 days. June 27, 1894 And this January 16, 1895, The sixth president of the republic, Jean Casimir-Perrier, reached the highest fold seat in the state …