Thirumathi Hitler 14th May 2021 Written Update: AJ helps Chakravarthy

Thirumathi Hitler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sindhu is thinking about keerthana words. She reminds Badri words too. Chithra comes to her room and questions her what is Badri going to gift her for Diwali? Sarie or jewelry? Sindhu says to her in sarcasm she is thinking he will gift her something more then that. Chithra places her bag in her room. She notices the divorce notice and goes near Badri. She questions him Is he has any problem with Sindhu? Why is she crying in her room? He deny it. She enquires him Is they have any other problems? He deny it again. She shows the divorce notice to him and asks him to say the answer for it. What’s it mean? She says to him that she is feeling nervous. He says to her that it’s his friend notice. She questions him then why did his name is in it? He lies to her that his friend asked him to show a reference that’s why he typed his name in it. She questions him Is he lawyer to give idea to his friend? He says to her that he done a mistake by bringing this to home.

Chithra says him that she is believing him now. If this is true then she will inform this to AJ. Mean while AJ is waiting for Chakravarthy out side. He comes there and questions him what’s the matter? He questions him will he come to his house? He nods to him. Chakravarthy thank him for accepting his wish and he adds that he fears he may change his decision. AJ says to him that he will never back off from his word. Chakravarthy informs to him that he finished little work some are remain.

AJ question him Is he brought jewels for him and luxurious arrangement for his family? He assures to him that he will do it soon. AJ asks him to give 5 sovereign jewels immediately don’t delay. He assures to him that he will do it. He doesn’t care if he end up in debt too. AJ gives money to him and asks him to do all arrangements in this money. He says to him that his daughter in laws made him stand in this state. It’s Won’t look good if he fails to fulfill his words. Chakravarthy says to him its wrong to buying cash from son in law and gift him in that money. Marriage didn’t happened according to their rituals atleast allow him to do it. AJ says to him that he agreed to it all because of his wish. He can’t able to see him in debt for him. He is already suffering for money so don’t buy money for debt. He asks him to deal everything with this money. He says to AJ that he is not only son in law to him but also a son. He feels emotional to hear it. AJ leaves from there in his car.

Vickram giving OTP number to his wife. His wife scolds him for not saying the number correctly. Hasini comes there angrily and questions him why did he called her here. He gives one cracker box to her. She questions him Is he going to blast it leaving his job. He asks her to blast it on her Thala Diwali. She complaints that he is treating badly. He asks her to blast it or else her father will die. She scolds him. He asks her to give the evidence. He complaints that she lost interest in searching the evidence instead she is trying to start a life with AJ. She asks him to stop talking like this. She is expecting the day when he is going inside the jail. He teases her that she is behaving like his wife and points out her helps towards him. Hasini says to him that after she done this much also he is not minding her. Her daughter in laws are watching her for 24 hours. He complaints that she is talking a lot but not giving evidence. Hasini questions him Doesn’t he has any other case to enquire? Why is he behind AJ?

He asks Hasini to find out the evidence soon. She says to him that she is suffocating in that house. It’s hell to live with him. He threaten her to find out the evidence or else he will kill her father. She questions him what did she done wrong and her father? Why is he threatening her often? If he can’t able to stay quiet then she can’t able to do anything. She threaten him that she can’t able to do anything. She will go to press and leak his information to all. He will loss his job and go inside jail. He asks her to stop showing attittude to him. AJ is roaming around freely after killing his wife. So he will go any extreme to collect that evidence. He reveals to her that he killed his sister. Hasini questions him Is Prebali his sister? He nods. She says to him that she feels like faint. She doubts why did he killed her? He says to her that AJ pushed down his sister from hill. He wants to ruin his name and collect the evidence. Hasini asks him to take the evidence straightly instead why is he torturing her? He says to her that she came to his sister place so she turns out to be his enemy too. She says to him that he married to her after blackmailed her. He says to her that he only needs evidence.

Episode end.