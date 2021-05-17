Thirumathi Hitler 18th May 2021 Written Update: AJ feels guilty

Thirumathi Hitler Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with AJ is crying thinking about Hasini state. She thinks why is he crying out of the blue? AJ says to her that it’s his mistake because of him she lost her eyes. Hasini thinks that he may misunderstood that she lost her eyes. He is apologies to her. Hasini feels happy to see him cry for her. She thinks that this is the first time she is seeing him crying. She has no idea that AJ has this side too. She wishes to use this situation to escape from all house hold works. Haaini pretends like crying and complaints that he spoiled her life. AJ says to her that she lost her life in this young age. It’s his mistake he shouldn’t have asked her to cook. He done a big mistake. Hasini says to him that she lost her life already. He took revenge on her. If he apologise to her she can’t able to get back her eyes. AJ says to her that he is here he will meet the doctor and asks a solution for this. Hasini tries to stop him but he leaves from there to meet doctor. Hasini thinks that all her act gonna waste now. She says to her let’s prepare to listen his taunt. She follows him to listen their conversation.

Doctor removes his glass so he can’t able to see anything. AJ enters inside and says to doctor that his wife met him before. What’s her state now? He misunderstands AJ as someone else husband and starts to scold him. He says to AJ that because of him his wife lost her eye sight. Hasini thinks what’s going on here. She notices that he didn’t wear the specs she understand that he can’t able to see anything without glass. AJ agrees to him that it’s his mistake. What should he do to get back her vision? He scolds him and questions AJ why did he asked her to cook. He informs to her that little hope is there. He can take his wife here after one month let’s do the surgery to her. Hasini thinks that one month she is free. Doctor asks him to take care of her well don’t allow her to do any work. He nods with him.

Hasini sits back in her place. AJ comes there. She turns her face sad and questions him doesn’t Doctor said the same to him? She lost her eyes and life in this young age. AJ consoles her and says to her that doctor gave hope to her. She can do the surgery after one month. She complaints how will she stay this one month without eyes? She asks him to send her to orphanage. They will take care of her. AJ questions her why should she go there? He assures to her that he will take care of her well till the surgery. He will treat her well too. Hasini smirks at him. He walks away Hasini intentionally walks in opposite way to confuse him. He apologies to her and takes her from there holding her hand. She intentionally dashed one person. AJ apologies to him and takes her from there. She wishes to make AJ open the door for her. She pretends like she cant able to find the door. He helps her to get in. He stares her emotionally. Hasini smirks at him.

Jaya waits to Hasini nervous. Chithra and Maya are teasing Hasini. AJ takes Hasini to home. Jaya gets shock to see her state and enquires him what happened? Hasini informs to her that she lossed her eyes. He took revenge on her by throwing oil on her eyes. Doctor asked her to do the surgery after a month. Maya and Chithra gets happy to see her state. Jaya scolds AJ for her state and asks him to take Hasini to big hospital. She fears that she will get caught. Maya and Chithra asks her to show her eyes to them. Hasini thinks that its easy to manage that doctor then these two daughter in laws. Jaya scolds Maya and Chithra to stop torturing Hasini.

Episode end.

