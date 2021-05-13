Thirumathi Hitler: AJ will help Chakravarthy

Thirumathi Hitler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil popular hit comedy show ‘Thirumathi Hitler’s is all set to engage audience with its unique story line. This story is about youngest trending mother in law. Earlier we saw that AJ agreed to celebrate Thala Diwali . Viewers will see AJ will help Chakravarthy

In Today’s episode we see; Chakravarthy comes to AJ house. He says to them its Thala Diwali to Hasini. He invites his son in law and Hasini to his house. Archana complains that nothing happened in their life according to rituals then why did he expect them to visit his house? Chakravarthy says to them whether they married in rush or unexpectedly he is his son in law none can change it. He invites him again. Maya teases him that everyone wish will never turns to be true. She says that they wishes to bring Komalika there but Hasini turns out to be their mother in law. AJ leaves from there. Jaya convinces AJ and makes him agree to celebrate Diwali there. She conveys this to Chakravarthy. Everyone decides to go with them. Maya asks him to celebrate it grandly. Keethana confronts Sindhu and shares the truth about Badri. Sindhu lashes out at Badri.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; AJ will meet Chakravarthy outside. He will say to him that his daughter in laws asked him to arrange grand function and give gold to his son in law. AJ will add that he know well it’s hard to him collecting so much money in short time. He will ask him to accept the money. Chakravarthy will refuses to buy it reasoning nothing happened in their life according to rituals. He will do it correctly it’s his wish. AJ will force him to accept the money reasoning he can’t able to see him on debt for him. Chakravarthy will say to him he is considering him as his own son.

What will happen next? Will AJ understand Chakravarthy? Will Hasini collect the evidence against AJ?

