Thirumathi Hitler: Hasini will ask her daughter in laws to work in restaurant

Zee Tamil popular hit comedy show ‘Thirumathi Hitler’s is all set to engage audience with its unique story line. This story is about youngest trending mother in law. Earlier we saw that Hasini helped AJ. Viewers will see Hasini will ask her daughter in laws to work in Restaurant

In Today’s episode we see; AJ takes Hasini to restaurant. Staffs Greets him. Hasini asks them to wish her in Tamil. AJ asks Hasini to sit in reception without doing anything till evening. Hasini didn’t heed to him. Hasini enters into kitchen and witness that cooks are getting scold from chief for nor cooking. Hasini enquires them about their problem. They informs to her that they like to sing and dance while cooking. Hasini gives permission to them and dances with them to entertain them. AJ lashes out at her. Hasini explains to him they need entertainment while cooking. She proves him with a result chief praising their cooking. Hasini notices the few peoples are having lunch there. Hasini asks the manager to change the menu soon. She asks her father to help her out in it. Crowds rushes to there to eat food. AJ scolds her for ruining his restaurant. Hasini proves to him that her idea gave more profit to him

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Chithra and Maya will question the Server why didn’t work today? They will inform to them that Hasini ask them to don’t work today. Chithra and Maya will take the customers orders and serving to them. They will feel tired after working a lot. Hasini will come there and says to them after all they are AJ daughter in laws. This work will make them tired. They will say thank for understanding them. Hasini will ask them to clean the vessels. Hasini will teasing AJ indirectly while he enters into their room.

What will happen next? Will AJ find out her intentions behind it? Will Hasini teach a good lesson to her daughter in laws?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.