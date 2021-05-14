Thirumathi Hitler: Hasini will question AJ about Prebali ?

Thirumathi Hitler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil popular hit comedy show ‘Thirumathi Hitler’s is all set to engage audience with its unique story line. This story is about youngest trending mother in law. Earlier we saw that AJ helped Chakravarthy . Viewers will see Hasini will question AJ about Prebali?

In Today’s episode we see; Chithra notices Sindhu is crying. She finds the divorce notice and confronts Badri about it. He lies to her that it’s his friend notice. Chithra warns him if he finds out the truth then she will reveals it to AJ. AJ meets Chakravarthy outside. He says to him that his daughter in laws asked him to arrange grand function and give gold to his son in law. AJ adds that he know well it’s hard to him collecting so much money in short time. He asks him to accept his money for all expenses . Chakravarthy refuses to accept it reasoning nothing happened in their marriage according to the rituals. He wishes to do this at least correctly it’s his wish. AJ understands him and forces him to accept the money reasoning he can’t able to see him on debt for him. Chakravarthy says to him that he is considering him as his own son. Hasini meets Vickram. He gives pressure to her to find the evidence against AJ soon. He threatens her that he will kill her dad if she delay it. Hasini lashes out at him for torturing her without she committing any mistakes. He reveals to her that he killed his sister. He says to her that he needs evidence against him to prove his wrong deeds?

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Hasini will think about Vickram words about AJ. She will doubt Is AJ killed Prabali? Hasini will mention AJ as eye doctor and questions him Is he only has problem with her or Will he react the same to Prebali? Will he scold Prebali also if she stare him? He will say to her that he found the meaning of his life after her eyes fell on him. He will say to her that Prebali is everything for him. Prebali will show getting treatment in hospital.

What will happen next? Will AJ understand Chakravarthy? Will Hasini collect the evidence against AJ? Is Prebali alive?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates