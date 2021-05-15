ENTERTAINMENT

This actress, seen in a bold look on the beach, was seen in a colorful dress

Nowadays, in the summer season, Bollywood and television celebrities go to Maldives for holiday and share their pictures with people through social media.

Recently, social media personality Sakshi Malik had reached Maldives for a holiday with her boyfriend, she has posted some pictures on social media, in which she is seen in colorful clothes on the beach and this hot pictures of her from the noise on the internet Getting Viral

Let me tell you that Sakshi Malik is known for her fitness and she always keeps sharing videos of her workouts with people, there is no fitness opinion for many girls.

.

