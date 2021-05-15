This actress was seen kissing with her boyfriend, she is very hot in appearance

Actress Sakshi Malik, who is famous for her dance in the song Bam Diggi Diggy Bum Bum, is not an idiot today. Let us know that she is a social media personality and her fan following is very strong on social media, she always shares videos of her workouts with people and people also like it very much.

Let me tell you that this actress is in a relationship with a boy named Naresh these days and these two are seen together every day. Recently Sakshi Malik has posted some pictures in which she is seen doing kiss with her boyfriend. is .

You can see in these pictures that these two seem quite cute together and they always share their romantic pictures.