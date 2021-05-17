ENTERTAINMENT

This actress, who is doing yoga at the sea shore, has also worked in Marathi films.

Actress Mugdha Chapekar, who has been seen in many television serials, is not interested in any identity today.


Let us know that she has also worked in Marathi films, this actress started her acting career in the film world with Marathi film The Silence.

Let me tell you that this actress continues to be a topic of discussion on social media and recently she has posted some pictures in which she is seen doing yoga and she is seen in a red color t-shirt on the beach. .

In terms of beauty, this actress has no answer and she wins the hearts of people with her beauty and acting.

