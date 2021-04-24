This ‘alien’ actress on Aamir Khan’s path, said goodbye to social media but …

Bollywood actress Varina Hussain has stated goodbye to social media. This data has been given by Varina herself on her social media. Varina has informed in her submit that that is her final submit. On the similar time, Varina has additionally talked about Aamir Khan in her submit.

Love of followers and mates has been my energy

Varina wrote in her submit, ‘I bear in mind I learn someplace that you do not have to declare your departure as a result of it’s not an airport, however I’ll do it for my mates and followers. Whose love has at all times been my energy.

The workforce will do account administration

Varina additional wrote in her submit, ‘That is my final social media submit, however my workforce will proceed to handle my account in order that details about my work might be accessible to all of you. A lot of love, alien. ‘ Whereas Varina has described herself as an alien on this submit, then again, in her Insta Bio, Alien has been written underneath her identify.

Aamir Khan talked about

Varina has additionally talked about Aamir Khan in her submit. Within the caption of her submit, Varina wrote – ‘Within the language of Aamir sir, goodbye to the present.’ Her followers should not liking this submit of Varina and are saddened by her resolution to say goodbye to social media. Followers are additionally asking him the rationale for this by way of feedback.

Varina’s profession

It’s price mentioning that Varina Hussain made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan Productions’ movie Loveyatri together with Ayush. After this, Varina was seen dancing to the tune Munna Badnaam Hua with Salman Khan within the film Dabangg 3. Varina will quickly be seen in ‘The Incomplete Man’.