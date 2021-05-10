ENTERTAINMENT

This amazing batsman of India will play cricket for England team, know the name!

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the stormy opener of the Indian women’s cricket team, Shefali Verma, has made a big dent in the international cricket of her batting. Shefali, who hit big bowlers for six in the World Cup, will soon be seen playing in England. She will play for Birmingham Phoenix in the first season of The Hundred. Shefali Verma has got an opportunity to play due to New Zealand’s Sophie Devine withdrawing from the tournament. Friends, there will be an official announcement about this soon. Women’s Crick Zone has given this report. Shefali will be seen playing in the foreign franchise league for the first time. Earlier it was reported that Shefali has been retained as a replacement player. For your information, tell friends that she is the 5th Indian woman cricketer to be a part of this tournament. Before that, the BCCI gave Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemima Rodrigues and Deepti Verma a No Objection Certificate to play in The Hundred.

Friends, let me tell you that Women’s Crick Zone, quoting a source related to The Hundred, wrote that 17-year-old Shefali will replace the New Zealand captain in this tournament. Sophie Devine withdrew from the tournament for personal reasons. Devine was also the captain of the Birmingham Phoenix team. In such a situation, the team will now get a new captain. Australia’s Alice Parry and Ashley Gardner are also playing in this team.

Has broken and made many records. She is said to be the next superstar of women’s cricket. He is the youngest Indian player to play T-20. Sachin Tendulkar’s record-breaking cricketer is the youngest to score a half-century. Shefali Verma made a debut for India in 2019. He has played 22 T20 matches so far and scored 617 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 148.31. He is currently the number one batsman of the T20 format.

